1-2Victoria County Sheriff’s Office
3-4Victoria Police Department
5-7South Texas Tractor and Equipment Supply
8Victoria Flower Co. Photo Booth
9-10Victoria Flower Co.
11Victoria Electric Cooperative
12Victoria Advocate
13Culligan Ultrapure
14Quail Creek Volunteer Fire Dept.
15-17County Fair and Ag Mechanics
18Dan’s Gourmet Beef Jerky
19Candy Drip
20Victoria West High School FFA
22-23First Choice
24Grace Funeral Home and Cemeteries
25Gracious Paws
26The Riding Therapy Center
27-28Ziggy the Clown
29Cattleman’s Brand Seasoning
30-32Warrior’s Weekend
33San Ducerro Winery
34Outdoor Crew
35-36Legacy Goods Christian Retailer
37Joe’s Novelties
38Young Living
40Gideon’s International
41TISD
42Real Time Pain Relief
43-44Jilly Bean Accessories
45-47Bonanza Western Wear
48Bluebonnet Chiropractic
49SRU Homestore
51Cutco
52-53KC Hats
54Lady Anvil
55C&K Ranch
56-57Premier Pools and Spas
58Amazing Grace Mission
59Golden Crescent of Texas National Wild Turkey Federation
60Annie Bell Art
61Victoria County Farm Bureau
62PAM Health
63-74Atzenhoffer’s Velocity Powersports