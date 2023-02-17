Ronald “Ronnie” Linn Morris of Victoria died Dec. 5. He was born on May 17, 1948, in Victoria.
Growing up in Victoria and Mission Valley, Ronnie and his family understood the hard work and expense required to raise livestock. While a student at Victoria High School, Ronnie became an FFA member, where he was first introduced to the Jaycees and the Victoria Country Livestock Show.
He participated in the Houston Calf Scramble, where he caught and haltered a calf and earned him the opportunity to purchase an animal donated by the Sears Roebuck & Co. He received a “Sears” gilt as a breeding stock animal later shown at the Livestock Show. That is where his involvement with VLS — then held at the Riverside Park facility — began.
Ronnie understood the opportunities, training, education and guidance he was given as a participant in the VLS. So, when he became a businessman at First Victoria National Bank, he joined the Victoria Jaycees in 1971, where he dedicated years of service to support the Livestock Show.
In 1973 he served as special assistant general superintendent. Then, later in the 1970s, he became the sales (auction) superintendent. He later took on the position as general superintendent in the 1980s. Ronnie also joined Victoria Livestock Show Inc., where he served as a member of the board of directors. He was involved in organizing the commercial cattle show and sale.
Until last year, Ronnie dedicated late nights serving as a “spotter” for the auction held on the show’s final night, as he did for over 30 years. Acknowledging the value of what VLS brings to young people, Ronnie was a dedicated volunteer for over 50 years.
Ronnie’s passion for raising livestock, promoting goal setting and understanding the importance of agriculture was passed to his children, Lanell Rachid, Brian Morris and Samuel Morris; and his grandchildren, Ross and Nick Mantey and Lexi Morris, who participated in Livestock Show with lambs, pigs, steers and heifers. Ronnie found no greater joy than to watch them all grow and learn with the same opportunities he was given.
Ronnie dedicated his time to VLS and his community through other organizations. He was actively involved as a member and past president of the Victoria Rotary Club for 45 years, where he was awarded two Paul Harris Fellows, and had perfect attendance for the past 45 years. He enjoyed riding horses and was a member of Wheel and Spur Riders Inc., which sponsored the Six Flags Trailride, where he served as director and trailboss. In addition, Ronnie served as the district chair for the DeLeon District of the Gulf Coast, Boy Scouts of America. He was a devoted member of the First English Lutheran Church and served as Church Council president.
Ronnie was a faithful servant to his community.
He loved helping young people learn about raising animals and how to be successful, responsible human beings. He looked forward to the Livestock Show every year and enjoyed getting together with old friends and sharing memories of the past. Ronnie was a firm believer in service to his community, so he did just that through his volunteerism in Victoria.
Ronnie would be honored that this year’s Victoria Livestock Show is dedicated in his name. He would also extend his gratitude for allowing him to be a part of VLS for so many years, bringing families and friends together to support agriculture, education, training, and inspiration to our young adults in building their future.
Show celebrates life of Tanya Smejkal
Tanya Elizabeth Kendrick was born Aug. 10, 1957, the third of four children, and grew up in Telferner on the family homestead.
She met Gary Wayne Smejkal on a blind date her freshman year of high school in 1971. They were married on Jan. 10, 1976, and had just celebrated their 47th anniversary together. They raised three children, Scott, Bradley and Amy.
Tanya died on Jan. 20, of ovarian cancer.
She was involved with various organizations as her children grew up. She was a Guadalupe Elementary School PTO member, taking on the annual Halloween carnival. She was a board member for the Stroman High School theater, tennis and cheerleading booster clubs. It is rumored that on school trips she was mistaken for a student and not a chaperone more times than not.
In 1998, Tanya put her organizational skills to work and accepted a two-week, part-time job with Korczynski’s Photography. After five years, she decided her two weeks were up and she was going to spend time sewing. Tanya was an amazing seamstress, spending many hours pushing the sewing machine peddle and creating amazing items from costumes to quilts.
While most of Tanya’s spare time was spent correcting the pronunciation of her name, she still managed to be involved with numerous organizations. She spent 35 years with the Victoria Livestock Show, retiring as a superintendent (now called chairman) in 2014. Through this venture, she developed a reputation for not being one you could push around.
She was integral in serving as the disposition chair. Disposition touches every division of the show and is quite a task. Her skills also shone on auction night, along with the team of committee members who make sure each animal is sent to the right slaughter house or resale auction ring. She and the ladies who served with her were known to stay early into the morning after the sale, loading up animals.
Tanya was also on the executive board of trustees for the Victoria Fair Association for the past 10 years.
She was the treasurer for the Coastal Conservation Association for 10 years, a member of the Friends of NRA–Victoria Chapter for five years and treasurer for the Ducks Unlimited Victoria Chapter for the past 10 years. Tanya just loved hosting banquets, but again you didn’t say her name wrong or push her around.
Her death surprised many, who never knew she was ill. She was a strong woman, creating the illusion that she was never in any pain. She leaves this Earth in physical form, but her spirit shall live on in the stories of all who knew her.
Longtime volunteer Russell Gerard Hessler was 56
Russell Gerard Hessler, 56, a longtime volunteer involved in many organizations, died on April 15. He was born in Victoria on Oct. 1, 1965. He loved to be outside — planting his garden, helping his kids with their livestock projects, working cattle, and giving his grandkids rides in the “buggy.”
When Russell wanted to do something, he only knew how to give 110%. He could build a picnic table that would take eight grown men to move and built fence for over 30 years, mostly on his own. There are fences all over Victoria and the surrounding counties that are his handiwork and will outlive most of us.
Over the years, he was actively involved in the Industrial Athletic Booster Club, Industrial FFA Booster Club, Victoria Area Go Texan, Victoria County Farm Bureau, Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329, Victoria Prairie Wildlife Association, ACTS, Independent Cattleman’s Association and, of course, the Victoria Livestock Show.
Russell began his livestock show career as a showman himself, participating in FFA and showing steers. He led his five children through VLS, spanning 23 years, in projects including commercial heifers, market and carcass hogs, market and carcass steers and a carcass lamb. He would be seen helping other exhibitors with their projects. His love for cattle was endless.
So it only made sense that his passion for beef led him to serve on the steer committee for the Livestock Show. He was actively involved in the sweepstakes heifer show — now called the Junior Heifer Show. He assisted with the commercial heifer tagging at Briggs Ranch every year. Then he helped with that heifer show, sale and buyers’ meal as well. You could rely on him to be part of the set-up and take-down efforts that are so labor intensive but necessary to make the show possible.
He also served on the scholarship committee and built the wooden backdrop that was used in thousands of photo opportunities throughout the years.
Former Superintendent Kasper ‘Chester’
Lyssy was 89
Kasper “Chester” Lyssy, 89, of Victoria, died March 3. He was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Sample. He graduated from Nordheim High School.
Chester worked for Goad Boles Motors, Goad Motor Co. And Wilkinson GMC as parts manager for more than 50 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Later in life, he became a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister and was a member of the Holy Name Society.
He enjoyed helping his children and grandchildren with their FFA and 4-H projects, cars, hunting, traveling, raising cattle and shredding his pasture with his tractor.
He loved to repair things and there was nothing he could not fix. He was also known to be quite a jokester.
In 1952 Chester married his longtime spouse, Ora Krause. They had four children, son Chester Paul; and daughters, Kathy, Connie (Robert) and Loretta (Jerry). He had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
After Ora passed away, Chester married Doris Loest Eichman, whom he was married to for 10 years. Doris’ children and grandchildren were also very involved in the VLS.
Chester became involved in the VLS when son Chester Paul began showing animals in FFA.
Chester was a market lamb superintendent for more than 30 years and was a lamb project leader for his daughters’ 4-H Club, where he led many of the kids to championships. He continued to serve as a superintendent until Parkinson’s Disease made it too difficult to participate. (He could not get his walker through that deep sand!) Chester made many longtime friends while serving as a superintendent and enjoyed the superintendent and spouse dinners each year.
His daughters said he dearly missed being a part of the VLS!
Chester is deeply missed by his family and the many friends he made during his 89 years on this Earth.