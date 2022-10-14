Oyster harvesting in the Crossroads may become a more challenging venture if Texas Parks and Wildlife commissioners decide to temporarily close a section of a Calhoun County bay.
An area of San Antonio Bay known as Josephine's Reef could be closed to commercial activities for two years if officials approve the proposal, according to a news release from the state parks department. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department commissioners will deliberate the proposed closure during their Nov. 2-3 meetings.
Next week, the Coastal Fisheries division of Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting a public hearing on the proposed regulations at the Bauer Exhibit Building in Port Lavaca. The meeting will take place Oct. 20 beginning at 6 p.m.
Julie Hagen, a Coastal Fisheries spokesperson, said the proposal to close the San Antonio Bay reef would need to go through "multiple layers" of procedure before the commission could adopt it.
"Every year some areas are open and some areas are closed based on the health of the oysters in those areas," Hagen said in an email. "We continuously sample oyster reefs and Texas areas where oysters are to see if they meet the standards to be opened."
Hagen said the purpose of a reef closure is to allow young oysters to grow to the minimum market-size length of 2.5 inches.
Texas Parks and Wildlife is also proposing the permanent closure of oysters reefs in the Mesquite Bay complex, as well as temporary reef closures in two areas of Galveston Bay.
Public comments on the proposed reef closures can be submitted on the state parks department's website until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.