When a Victoria taxidermist heard a film festival would be held throughout town in December, he decided it was finally time to use the video camera and computer software he bought for filmmaking.
The first-time filmmaker, who goes by the alias Juan Effigy, produced "Delusions of Contentment." The 15-minute art film will be shown during the Viva Texas Film Festival's Narrative Shorts block, which can be found inside 120 Main Place on Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m.
"I consider myself to be an artist trying out a different medium in my spare time," Effigy said.
"Delusions of Contentment" explores what Effigy called "the false notion of happiness."
"It starts with someone feeling like they're in a dark place mentally, and by the end they learn to appreciate what they have in life," Effigy said.
Effigy believes capitalism in the United States can make people feel empty if they are not satisfied with their public appearance.
"You might want to buy things you can't afford," Effigy said. "If you do that, then you start idolizing a lavish life."
While making the movie, Effigy experimented with stop motion techniques and he even incorporated some of his taxidermy creations into the film. In one scene, a "zombified" mouse appears to be a real animal, but it is one of Effigy's delusions.
"I'm only using items I already owned, so I was working on a $0 budget," Effigy said.
The project was mostly a solo effort, except for when Effigy hired a local voiceover artist to recite a poetic narrative.
"Now I know why they have film schools," Effigy said. "There was a lot of trial and error."
Effigy's regular day job is as the owner of Odd and Clawed Taxidermy, which he runs of out of his home in Victoria. For over a year, he has made taxidermy ducks, white-tailed deer and other wildlife as a professional.
"I was once a collector of taxidermy," Effigy said. "Now it's a job that keeps me busy."