Hundreds donned red on a frigid Thursday evening at the annual Queen of Hearts fashion show to watch local heart disease survivors strut the runway at the Victoria Community Center.
The fundraiser was held in honor of people who have struggled with heart disease and to raise awareness for women dealing with heart disease. All proceeds from the event went to the American Heart Association.
Rhonda Reeder, director of clinical outreach at DeTar Hospital, started the event back in 2017 to raise more awareness about heart disease in Victoria and the surrounding counties.
Gallery: Local heart disease survivors model in fashion show
Hundreds of people attended the annual Queen of Hearts fashion show on a cold Thursday evening at the Victoria Community Center in support of heart disease awareness. Local heart disease survivors doubled as models for the fashion show.
Reeder wanted to focus on and uplift women who have had heart issues. The fashion show provides an opportunity for heart disease survivors to model and share their stories.
“I thought it would be fun to have an event where we showcased women who have had some type of cardiac events and really focused on the positive outcome of that,” Reeder said.
The fashion show was accompanied by dinner, a purse raffle, and a presentation from cardiology specialist Dr. Harish Chandna on how to take care of yourself and prevent cardiovascular disease.
Some of the models who walked in the show included Lucille Gaskamp, who suffers from an atrial fibrillation, and Kimberly Rickman, who has survived 13 strokes. Given their history with heart disease, modeling in this show means a lot.
“I think it’s extra special, and I’m happy to do it if I could be of little help to somebody,” Gaskamp said. “I think it’s great they’re having it here in the community center.”
“I like the idea that it brings awareness and survival with other survivors that are here as well,” Rickman said.
The models walked in casual and formal looks from retailers like Dillard's and San Antonio Shoemakers as well as local boutiques, such as Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile, Primrose Cottage Boutique, Cotton Belles Boutique, 1839&Co., B’Marie Boutique and Coffee Bar, Maison Chic, Jade & Madalynn Bridal Boutique and All About the Dress.
The event sold 400 tickets and raised $30,000 from sponsorships.
The fashion show concluded with a speech from model Danielle Rios who shared her story of dealing with heart disease.