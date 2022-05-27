Victoria's three hospitals received mixed grades in safety ratings recently published by The Leapfrog Group.
Of the hospitals, two received B grades and one received a D. The Leapfrog Group’s twice-a-year hospital grades are centered on preventing safety hazards in medical facilities.
For more than 20 years, the independent national watchdog organization has collected, analyzed and published hospital data relating to safety to continue moving the health care industry forward, according to the Leapfrog website.
Grades of A, B, C, D or F are assigned to hospitals based on more than 30 national performance measures that reflect errors, accidents, injuries and infections and preventive measures in place. Grades are given in the spring and fall.
The five major grading categories include infections; problems with surgery; safety problems; practices to prevent errors; and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.
DeTar Healthcare Systems, a subsidiary of Community Health Systems, scored B grades for DeTar Hospital Navarro and DeTar Hospital North for spring 2022.
"DeTar Healthcare System's primary goal is to improve the health of our community by providing quality healthcare, and the improvement in our Leapfrog score attests to the progress we are making," said Petrina Lowery, DeTar Health System chief quality officer. "We will continue to follow evidence-based, best practices for delivering safe patient care as we work toward achieving an 'A' rating, such as removing catheters as early as medically safe, early testing for enteric infections in patients on antibiotics and documentation of standard precaution observations."
Citizens Medical Center, which doesn't participate in Leapfrog's survey, received a D grade for spring 2022, according to the website.
"LeapFrog scores give added weight toward positive self-reported positive data. Citizens Medical Center has not participated in the LeapFrog data collection process, which ultimately results in lower 'scores' in some areas according to LeapFrog," said Jennifer McDaniel, Citizens spokesperson.
The hospital may consider participating in it in the future, depending on any updates they make to their algorithms, rating calculations, and reporting, she added.
After Wednesday's hospital board meeting, Mike Olson, Citizens Medical Center CEO, elaborated on some of the challenges the hospital faces with LeapFrog's survey.
As a community hospital some of the criteria that the organization measures by, such as employing specialists like an interventionist in ICUs, aren't feasible for a hospital of Citizens' size.
"They make that grade based on research that shows positive outcomes, but for a hospital of our size some of that is not feasible given the demand," Olson said. "We're in a tough spot with the survey where we're big enough to be graded, but not big enough to meet some of the demands."
Olson also noted that because the evaluation period is over a three-year period, if a problem was addressed, the hospital would still get dinged if it were an issue during that period.
Notable issues all hospitals had were higher rates of infections such Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Clostridium difficile (C. diff) and infections in the blood than the average hospital, according to LeapFrog
Most other areas all three hospitals were at, near or above the average hospital ratings.
