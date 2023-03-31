A Victoria chemical manufacturer had the most accidental releases of air pollutants in Texas in the last five years, according to a group of environmental advocates.
INV Nylon Chemicals America, also known as Invista, had 420 accidents at its Victoria site between 2017 and 2022, authors from the Environmental Integrity Project said in a report titled "The Polluter's Playbook."
The Invista facility emitted 37 tons of chemicals, according to the report, which is enough to fill half of a space shuttle.
According to the report's authors, Invista was fined $21,575 by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for its illegal emissions. One author said TCEQ does not penalize companies enough for making mistakes.
"The problem is unenforcement," Gabriel Clark-Leach, an attorney with the Environmental Integrity Project, said. "TCEQ would need to go through all of the facts in its investigation, but they just don't have the resources to do this. They rubber-stamp and give polluters the confidence that they won't be penalized."
Invista said it has determined the report's data on its emissions events are false. Most of the air emissions were planned and government agencies were informed of the events, the company said.
"EIP did not offer INVISTA an opportunity to validate their data prior to publication to ensure accuracy," company spokesperson Lacey LeMoine said in a statement. "We take emission event reporting obligations very seriously. Protecting people and the environment is one of INVISTA’s core values, and we strive to always operate safely, responsibly and in compliance with laws and regulations."
The company said less than 10% of planned emissions events at the Victoria site between 2016 and 2022 exceeded TCEQ's limits.
Clark-Leach said he believes TCEQ operates knowing it is unable to review all of the emission event reports that it receives.
In a statement, TCEQ said the Environmental Integrity Project has mischaracterized the agency's programs and enforcement processes, while also using incorrect data.
"Through our own review, we have been unable to replicate their calculations, and find that total unauthorized emissions over the last six years is about half of what EIP reports," TCEQ spokesperson Victoria Cann said.
On Wednesday, Clark-Leach said he had not heard any criticisms directly from TCEQ. He said the data for the report comes from the State of Texas Self Environmental Electronic Reporting System, which is managed by TCEQ.
Another Crossroads facility that appears in "The Polluter's Playbook" is Formosa Plastic's Point Comfort plant. Formosa was listed as having the 10th-heaviest amount of unauthorized Hazardous Air Pollutants, a group of 188 toxins the federal Environmental Protection Agency seeks to limit.
Formosa emitted 11,251 pounds of hazardous air pollutants in 2022, according to the report from the Environmental Integrity Project. The plastics company said Wednesday that the amount cited in the EIP report came from data it reported to TCEQ.
"Formosa is committed to continuously improving our operations and minimizing our emissions through the use of engineered solutions and industry best practices," company spokesperson Amy Blanchett said in a statement.
Clark-Leach, the environmental attorney, said he is concerned TCEQ's policies will lead to more events like a 2019 chemical plant explosion in Port Neches.
"We are seeing preventable environmental disasters occur and TCEQ's enforcement is playing a role in this," Clark-Leach said. "If they are enforcing an incentive for companies to do whatever they want, there will be dangers to the public."