Local Pageant queen Tabree Houston, 21, is the reigning Ms. Curves Texas and is raising money with a "9th of July Summer Bash" event Sunday to help fund her trip to the Regency International Pageant in Las Vegas later this month.
The fundraising event will be from 3-9 p.m. Sunday at Divine Hair Designs by Evelyn at 4408 Lilac Lane, Suite A. and will feature various vendors, food, music and fun.
Houston, a Victoria resident and a University of Houston-Victoria student, is using the money raised from the event to pay for her travel and her outfits for the pageant.
The Crossroads community has come together to help support her, including Sheila Abigail, a Port Lavaca fashion designer, Houston said. Abigail is designing the outfits, but Houston needs to pay for the materials.
The Summer Bash fundraiser will have water balloons for kids as well as pigs from Crooked Pines Ranch that people can see and pet, she said.
She has $1,500 left to raise to pay for her outfits, travel and lodging at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, where the competition is being held.
The event is free to the community and organizers simply ask for donations to help Houston with her trip to Las Vegas, she said.
"I want to show the community that people can succeed from anywhere," she said. "That when we come together, we can accomplish anything as a community."
Houston will fly to Las Vegas on July 23 and the competition begins July 25.