Lorena Urbina-Hare, 47, a fitness manager at Citizens Healthplex, is in the quarterfinals of the Ms. Health and Fitness: Muscle & Fitness HERS magazine cover contest.
Urbina-Hare won her wild card group of three people and, as of Thursday, was in the quarterfinals round of voting, which could lead to a $20,000 prize that would go toward buying her family’s first home.
Voting for the quarterfinals began Monday, and as of Thursday afternoon, she was in fifth place in her 12-person group.
Vote tallies were reset with the beginning of the quarterfinals, and Urbina-Hare has fluctuated in the quarterfinal standings since the round started.
"I'm still excited," she said. "I was a little worried there for a little bit having to be in the wild card round, but we got through."
The Healthplex shares that excitement as it has updated her flyer around the facilities with the quarterfinalists label. Urbina-Hare has also increased her campaign efforts by reaching out to Citizens Medical Center's public relations department to see whether they can help further.
"I've gotten such amazing feedback since this started," she said.
Community organizations have reached out to help her, such as the Victoria Public Library asking her to possibly speaking there, and Urbina-Hare will be visiting with the Crossroads Veterans Service Center at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center to see about getting the word out, since the voting helps combat veterans.
Quarterfinals voting was live Thursday, and people have until 9 p.m. June 22 to vote for Urbina-Hare. People can vote once for free every 24 hours and can vote even further with the purchase of a warrior vote, which gives a person one vote for every dollar spent. The money is donated to Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that builds homes for critically injured combat veterans.
"Just continue to vote, especially with it going to a good cause," she said.
If she wins the group she moves onto the semifinal round, which starts June 23 and continues to June 29.
People can vote for Urbina-Hare at tinyurl.com/mrxkn5pe and can see where she stands in the quarterfinal round at tinyurl.com/3s3y3r6m.