Lorena Urbina-Hare, 47, a fitness manager at Citizens Healthplex, just missed out on moving to the quarterfinals of the Ms. Health and Fitness: Muscle & Fitness HERS magazine cover contest.
Urbina-Hare missed winning her group Thursday night and is now in the wildcard round of voting as her last path to the quarterfinals of the contest, which could lead to a $20,000 prize that would go toward buying her family's first home.
She was in first place of her group until the final day, when another competitor passed her up for first place.
The winner went down to the wire. Uribina-Hare sought help on her social media and at Citizens Healthplex, encouraging people to keep voting. She found herself back in first place with an hour before voting closed, but fell back into second place 40 minutes before voting closed, she said.
She thanked everyone who supported and voted for her throughout the contest and encouraged them to continue to vote in the wildcard round.
Wildcard voting is live and people have until 9 p.m. Sunday to vote for Uribina-Hare. People can vote once for free every 24 hours and can vote even further with the purchase of a warrior vote, which gives a person one vote for every dollar spent. The money is donated to Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that builds homes for critically injured combat veterans.
Friday afternoon, Urbina-Hare was in second place in a three-person wildcard group. If she wins the group she moves onto the quarterfinals round, which starts Monday and continues to June 22.
People can vote for Urbina-Hare at https://tinyurl.com/mrxkn5pe and can see where she stands in the wild card round at https://tinyurl.com/yacxyb55.