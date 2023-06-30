Local Victoria residents find ways to cool off amidst heat wave

Even with the heat wave bearing down on Victoria, residents seek ways to be active while not boiling under the extreme temperatures.
Even with temperatures reaching triple digits, Victoria residents congregate toward the nearest shade or body of water.
Some residents cool off at their local swimming pool, relax at Riverside Park, or brave the heat at the Victoria Skate Park.
In this week’s Your Life, we explore the different activities people do to cool off amidst this heat wave.
