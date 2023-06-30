 Skip to main content
Chillin'

Local Victoria residents find ways to cool off amidst heat wave

Micah Hill, 8, cools off at the pool June 24 in Victoria.

Even with the heat wave bearing down on Victoria, residents seek ways to be active while not boiling under the extreme temperatures.

Even with temperatures reaching triple digits, Victoria residents congregate toward the nearest shade or body of water.

Some residents cool off at their local swimming pool, relax at Riverside Park, or brave the heat at the Victoria Skate Park.

In this week’s Your Life, we explore the different activities people do to cool off amidst this heat wave.

Alex Shu skates June 22 at the Victoria Skate Park.
A family holds a small picnic June 23 at Riverside Park.
Mailen Stowe prepares to throw a football June 23 at Riverside Park.
Andrew Adame takes a break from skateboarding to drink water June 22 at the Victoria Skate Park.
Micah Smith walks to the next hole while playing disc golf June 22 at Riverside Park.
Jackie Garza relaxes by the pool June 24 in Victoria.
Bryce Cavazos, 8, and Xavier Gapasin. 14, attempt to catch a football June 23 in Victoria.
Xiphia Stowe, 15, Maleiva Flores-Stowe and Lucila Cavazos sit in the shade June 23 at Riverside Park.
Andrew Adame wipes off sweat during a skateboarding session June 22 at the Victoria Skate Park.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

