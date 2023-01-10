For many in Victoria, certain things such as food, water, and hygiene products aren’t as easy to come by.
In order to help this issue, several different volunteer organizations at Golden Crescent Long Term Recovery Group in Victoria came together Monday afternoon to volunteer and prepare care kits for those experiencing homelessness in Victoria.
The event had volunteer participants from Be Well Victoria, Christ’s Kitchen, United Way, the Victoria Office of Emergency Management and the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission. Many of the participants were from organizations affiliated with the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition. Other volunteers were members of the community.
Be Well Victoria helped collect donations for the kits.
Every year for the past 10 years, volunteer organizations in Victoria have gotten together to prepare and hand out care kits for the annual Point-in-Time count on Jan. 26. The Point-in-Time count surveys how many people are currently unhoused or in unsafe living conditions on the fourth Thursday of every January.
Volunteers helped pack hygiene items, such as toothpaste and deodorant as well as other essential items like snacks, water and feminine care products.
Volunteers such as Kim Pickens, United Way lead community navigator, came out to help and support those experiencing homelessness with this event.
“Everybody in this community deserves to have a safe place to live,” Pickens said. “If we can all work together, we’ll make homelessness a thing of the past.”