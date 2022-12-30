One person was killed and another was injured after a house fire was reported Friday morning outside Seadrift.
A man made it out of the burning house on Davis Road and was sent to a Victoria hospital with internal and external injuries resulting from smoke and the fire, said Chief Deputy Johnny Krause on Friday afternoon
A woman did not survive, he said, adding a dog also was found dead lying near the woman.
Krause was notified of the fire about 6:30 a.m., he said.
The house was destroyed by the fire.
"It's a total loss," Krause said. "It got so hot, it warped the metal frame of the home."
Davis Road is a rural roadway about 5 miles east of the city of Seadrift.
Many details about the fire, including the names and ages of the people killed and injured, were unavailable Friday. Krause said he was unsure whether next of kin of the deceased had been notified.
The fire remained under investigation Friday.