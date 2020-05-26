Downtown Moulton

This is a 2013 file photo of the Ole Moulton Bank in downtown Moulton.

 Frank Tilley
ftilley@vicad.com

A Moulton resident has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

The person, who is Lavaca County's 10th resident to contract the disease, was infected through household spread and is isolating at home, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, Lavaca's emergency management coordinator. 

State health officials would not confirm the age or gender of the patient, or any other identifying information, Barthels said.

Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Investigative & Environmental Reporter

"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.