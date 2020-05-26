A Moulton resident has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The person, who is Lavaca County's 10th resident to contract the disease, was infected through household spread and is isolating at home, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, Lavaca's emergency management coordinator.
State health officials would not confirm the age or gender of the patient, or any other identifying information, Barthels said.
