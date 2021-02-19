Thousands of Crossroads residents along with more than a million Texans were living under boil water notices Friday as local and state officials work to get systems working correctly.
Boil water notices have been issued in El Campo, Boling-Iago, Ganado, Lolita, Moulton, Port Lavaca, Port O’Connor, Seadrift, Shiner, Victoria, Woodsboro, Yoakum and Yorktown, as of Friday.
Several towns and communities in the region issued statements informing residents that there is no need to boil water Friday. Many of these officials said they are attempting to combat rumors in their communities.
Cities that have issued a statement saying the site is not under a water boil notice include Edna, Bay City, Hallettsville, Cuero, Refugio and Wharton.
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Executive Director Toby Baker said a total of 725 public water systems have issued boil water notices Thursday during a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott.
Boil water notices are issued as a precaution to protect residents from drinking water that could be contaminated with disease-causing organisms.
While the notice is in place, customers should boil water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes. Residents can also use bottled water for drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes until the notice is lifted.
The water should be brought to a vigorous boil for 2 minutes, according to TCEQ guidance. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
Baker said Friday that more than 1,000 local water utilities are affected, which equates to about 14 million Texans dealing with water issues.
The commission is setting up a phone bank to connect local water utilities with labs to test their water in order to expedite the rescinding of boil water notices, Abbott said Friday.
The rescinding of a water boil notices can take up to 24 hours, according to TCEQ guidance, and requires that multiple tests of the water depending on the size of the system to be cleared for consumption.
