The 17th annual Port Lavaca Life Chain will be Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2-3 p.m. at the corner of Highway 35 and Virginia Street in Port Lavaca. Signs can be picked up beginning at 1:45 p.m. at the Donut Palace parking lot, 1400 N. Virginia St.
17th Annual Port Lavaca Life Chain to be held Oct. 2
Online Poll
Have you ever found a fossil?
Most Popular
Articles
- Sexual misconduct lawsuit against Victoria attorney's estate unsealed
- West has historic day to spoil Corpus Christi King's homecoming
- Deputies arrested Victoria man on drug and torturing animals charges
- Week 5 Area Football Previews
- Victoria College unveils prehistoric fossil exhibit
- No. 4 Shiner, undefeated Ganado square off in district opener
- After 33 years, Faith Family pastor says legacy is people who found God
- 3 city approved library board members filed LGBTQ book complaints
- Guest column: The death of a generation
- Photos from the archive: Ushering in fall
Commented
Recent Comments
-
Erica Zapata said:My thoughts and prayers are with the family. My the Lord bring you peace and comfort knowing that Mary is no longer suffering. She is now in a place where she feels no more pain, and we always…
-
helen balderez said:
Mary was such a sweet lady always smiling and giggling
You will be missed
My deepest condolences to her family
-
Anna Jones said:
Mary , I remember all the laughs and good times we shared working together at Dillards. I will never forget your laugh and friendship.
Anna jones
-
Barry Hartman said:
God bless you Janie and Nora! I’m very sorry for your loss. Frank will be missed but he’s in a much better place now, in God’s arms.
-
Jerome Carreon said:
Rest in Heaven my son. I love you