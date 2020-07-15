Two counties and two cities in the Crossroads will receive a total of more than $180,000 in COVID-19 federal assistance this week.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that his Public Safety Office will provide $41 million in federal funds to assist cities and counties with the COVID-19 response. The first $7 million will be distributed this week.
Calhoun County will receive about $64,000 and Goliad County will receive about $44,800. The state is distributing about $63,000 to Rockport and about $10,600 to Yoakum.
These funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.
The money will be used by local governments for first responder overtime and hazard pay; equipment and supplies to support telework, social distancing and personal protective gear; county jail costs associated with the medical needs of inmates and reimbursement for holding inmates awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
