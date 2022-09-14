City leaders welcomed a Victoria resident into a new home Sept. 9 after her previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.
The City of Victoria Development Services was notified in 2018 that it was eligible for funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program for reconstruction of homes that had been damaged by Harvey. These federal funds were awarded through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
“We know that many of our most vulnerable residents have not recovered from Harvey, so we are excited to be able to offer this program to help those who lost their homes,” said Development Services Director Julie Fulgham.
The program saw few qualified applicants due to the strict federal requirements, Fulgham explained. Of 30 applications received, only five met the requirements, and all of them received funding.
All five homes are expected to be complete by the end of October.
Development Services periodically receives funding from Housing and Urban Development for community development programs. For more information, visit victoriatx.gov/cdbg.