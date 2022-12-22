Two people died in a vehicle crash in Jackson County on Wednesday, according to the local sheriff's office.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office did not reveal the identities of the two people killed in its social media post, but they said authorities confirmed their deaths upon arrival.
Additionally, a third person involved in the crash was airlifted to a Houston hospital Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. The person's condition was unknown as of Wednesday evening.
About 3:50 p.m., officers were notified of a collision between a four-door sport utility vehicle and single-cab pickup truck on SH 172 about 1.5 miles south of La Ward. One of the vehicles caught on fire, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.
Officials reopened the intersection of SH 172 and County Road 482 to vehicle traffic at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials could not be reached for comment.