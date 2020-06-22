Victoria Fire Department engineers Joel Gomez and Raul Liendo, who will both retire this month, have been with the department long enough to remember when fire and EMS were separate operations.
Gomez and Liendo both started as members of Victoria EMS, according to a city news release, and cross-trained as firefighters when the city merged Fire and EMS functions in 1995.
Gomez is retiring after 27 years with the city.
“Joel has been a huge part of the EMS development for the Victoria Fire Department,” said Chief Tracy Fox in the release. “He has mentored and trained countless paramedics throughout the years. Joel will be forever known for his dedication to the profession and unwavering compassion for his patients.”
Liendo is retiring after 28 years with the city.
“Raul has been an active member of the VFD Special Operations teams throughout his career,” Fox said in the release. “From EMT to paramedic and lastly engineer, Raul has excelled at every role he has held in the organization. We would all agree Raul was an excellent teammate and pleasure to work with.”
