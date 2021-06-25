Two Victoria teens are representing the Golden Crescent in pageants this weekend in Richardson.
Taylor Hamrick, the 2020 Miss Golden Crescent, is competing in the Miss Texas Outstanding Teen Pageant. Daniela Castro is competing as Miss Victoria County in the Miss Texas Pageant.
Both are endorsed by the Miss Golden Crescent Pageant Organization. Their entry into the pageants was part of their prize packages in the local pageant.
Both have put in a year of preparation from interview workshops, stage and talent workshops as well as confidence building, said Jason Burmeister, Miss Golden Crescent Pageant director.
Taylor’s platform is childhood heart disease in honor of Royal Z. Burmeister Hernandez, Burmeister’s grandson who died in October from an unexpected childhood heart disease.
The pageants will be shown on MissTexas.org on Saturday.
