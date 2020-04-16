Fire truck
Courtesy: Dissolve.com

Two city employees were taken to a hospital after a chlorine leak was detected Thursday at the Victoria Surface Water Treatment Plant, 2902 N. Bluff St., in Riverside Park.

The Victoria Fire Department responded to the leak about 6 p.m., according to a city news release.

The workers were transported as a precaution to be evaluated, the release said. The chlorine leak was contained to a building and did not threaten anyone outside the plant's campus.

The Victoria Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team secured the leak, the release said. The Victoria Police Department blocked traffic through the park as a precaution, and officials were working Thursday night to restore the plant's operation.

