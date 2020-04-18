Eden Yaklin remembers the day she noticed the trees at Heritage Mark had been poisoned.
The property manager was taking a routine walk around the office building about two years ago when she smelled something strange near the trees. After investigating more closely, she knew something was wrong: Aside from the smell, the trees had an unusual number of brown leaves and there were circles of dead grass around the trunks.
“And when I picked up a handful of soil to smell it, it almost knocked me out,” she said.
Seven decades-old live oak trees had been poisoned, and despite efforts to save them, four of the trees died.
Though it’s been more than two years, the building’s management doesn’t want the public to forget what happened, Yaklin said. After the incident, Victoria Crime Stoppers got involved, and the building’s owner, Donald Elder, offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.
Because the culprit has never been found, that offer still stands, Yaklin said.
“I find it extremely odd that no one ever came forward,” she said. “We’re still hoping someone will.”
In early March, Quality Tree Service went to the property to trim the dead trees, which are still standing.
Yaklin said the dead trees weren’t cut down because Elder is “exceptionally aware of how important nature is to humankind.”
“He’s owned the building for nearly 30 years, and he didn’t want to cut the trees to the ground because he cares about the nature and they are a visual of what happened,” she said. “We don’t want the citizens of Victoria to forget what happened here.”
Elder said he bought the building just a few years after it was built. At that time, the trees were “small little stumps.”
“I watched them grow,” he said. “I don’t know who they were trying to hurt with this, but it sure hurt me.”
Elder said until the perpetrator is found, he’ll always wonder who could have performed such an act on living things. He said he has chosen to leave the trees up so people don’t forget what occurred.
“They have become a grave marker,” he said. “It’s a reminder to people that we don’t want these to disappear. Even though we are trimming them back, I want to leave them as a monument.”
After the news got out that the trees were poisoned back in 2018, Randall Cook, with petroleum remediation company OMG Solutions, offered to help, Yaklin said. He volunteered to treat the trees with a solution to try to save them. It was successful on three of the seven trees.
Samples of the soil were sent to a lab in Pennsylvania, which found that the herbicide Triclopyr, commonly known as Remedy, as well as Spike granules, another plant killer, were in the soil.
“The lab told us they had never seen anything like it before,” Yaklin said.
“It was two poisons to make double darn sure they would die,” Elder added. “I want people to realize what we lost.”
Though a significant amount of time has passed, both Yaklin and Elder said they get asked about the trees weekly, and hold on to hope that someone will come forward.
Even if a small step, Yaklin said the tree trimming in March was a picture of something good that has come from the incident. The wood cut from the trees was offered to the building’s clients.
“We’re trying to make something good out of something terrible,” she said.
