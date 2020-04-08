Art
Congressman Michael Cloud is hosting the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. This year, in light of the COVID-19 situation, the competition has moved online.

Students in grades 9 to 12 from across the 27th Congressional District of Texas submitted various styles and types of art, ranging from paintings to photography to collages to mixed media. Although an in-person art show would have been ideal, our district's student artists will have their work displayed online, and voting to pick the winner is now open.

Visit tx27updates.us/art to view this year’s submissions, select a favorite, and cast a vote for the piece you think should win.

