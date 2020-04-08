Congressman Michael Cloud is hosting the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. This year, in light of the COVID-19 situation, the competition has moved online.
Students in grades 9 to 12 from across the 27th Congressional District of Texas submitted various styles and types of art, ranging from paintings to photography to collages to mixed media. Although an in-person art show would have been ideal, our district's student artists will have their work displayed online, and voting to pick the winner is now open.
Visit tx27updates.us/art to view this year’s submissions, select a favorite, and cast a vote for the piece you think should win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.