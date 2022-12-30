 Skip to main content
2022 in photos: Looking back at our favorite photos

A rain shower puts a brief pause on the festivities at the Community Safety Fair and kickoff party for National Night Out on Sept. 24 at Riverside Park.

Photography, in its essence, is all about chasing and capturing light. One of the most beautiful aspects about photography is how it’s like DNA. Everybody sees the world a different way.

Fleeting moments are captured in fractions of a second, forever instilled in a photograph. A photograph is powerful. It evokes emotions. It changes perspectives. It causes change.

The photo staff at the Victoria Advocate have done a great deal of chasing light. In this past year, over 8,000 photos have been filed. But of all of the photos, only a few dozen made the cut.

These photographs show the best and the worst that has happened in the Crossroads. From cheerful celebrations, notable events to painful goodbyes, our staff photographers have shown how they see the community through our lenses. This is 2022 in photos.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 10, adjusts his hat after flying into the Victoria Regional Airport on Feb. 18. DJ, who is battling terminal brain and spinal cancer, went on to take his oath in front of Police Chief Robert Arredondo Jr. at the Victoria County Courthouse to become the newest honorary peace officer for several law enforcement organizations in Victoria and Victoria County.
Gathered attendees hold signs in support of Ukraine on March 12 at DeLeon Plaza.
Doug Wallace, general manager at H-E-B Plus! on Navarro Street, is overwhelmed by emotions as he turns the corner to see all of the attendees during his retirement celebration on April 7.
Krissey Arguellez comforts her grandson Joe Pena as he tears up recounting the events three years ago when he was struck by a stray bullet. Joe was hit by the bullet while celebrating the Fourth of July in the family backyard. He was airlifted to San Antonio where doctors recovered a .45-caliber slug from his right forearm.
Gene Grant, 50, poses for a self-portrait outside his home in Hallettsville. For Grant, art isn’t just a talent or skill, it’s an inherited trait. His father, Ollie Eugene Grant Jr., indulged in drawing and photography, while his aunt, Estella Grant, was a skilled painter.
Instructional assistant Courtney Whitehead, dressed as Garfield, prepares to help students cross the street on Nov. 3 near Edna Elementary School. Since early October, Whitehead has dressed up as different characters as she works the crossing guard post. “Me personally I don’t usually wake up with a smile but seeing them smile, their smiles are contagious,” Whitehead said. “They have something to look forward to.”
Jett Taylor, 14, of Our Lady of Victory Catholic School, talks with other members of his defense team during a mock trial of the Boston Tea Party on Feb. 4 inside of the Victoria County Courthouse.
A pair of bird flies through the smoke on Jan. 18 in Victoria.
Mary Cantu receives the flag from her brother’s casket on Oct. 29 near Bloomington. Her brother, Pfc. Adelaido Solis, died in the Korean War. His remains were identified in August, and after 71 years away from home, they returned to South Texas.
Sarah Heinold claws herself out of a graveyard during Victoria West Theater Department’s annual Haunted Annex event.
Markus White, 13, tips his hat before coming on to dance during the First Annual Guac Party May 5 in Victoria.
An enormous plume of smoke rises from the horizon east of Victoria on March 3. The smoke came from a controlled burn at a privately owned ranch off of Salem Road in Victoria County, said County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo. About 600 acres in total were to be burned in three fires at the ranch Thursday.
Nancy Hunt lights a candle in memory of her son, Timothy Scott Hunt, on Dec. 4 at the Tree of Angels ceremony to commemorate victims of violent crimes in Port Lavaca.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent combs through a field on May 6 northeast of Ganado. A truck holding 70-100 undocumented immigrants was discovered on U.S. 59.
Officers survey the site of a shooting on Jan. 5 near First Assembly of God in Victoria.
Cuero Team Captain Trent Kainer prepares to take Ruby Begonia into a vehicle in Cuero to begin the journey to Worthington, Minn., on Sept. 14.
A Victoria Fire Department ambulance is extracted with a winch by Allan’s Wrecker Service on May 6 after being submerged in the pond at North Main Street and Spring Creek Road following a collision on the previous evening.
Lydia Jones, right, embraces St. Joseph’s Lauren Berryhill during Cuts for Cancer on March 11 at St. Joseph High School. Jones is a two-time breast cancer survivor.
Mock Mexican Army soldiers march captive Texians back to the Presidio La Bahia after the Battle of Coleto Creek on March 26 in Goliad.
Brooke Garcia organizes the coats and jackets inside of a warming center to prepare for a freezing cold front Feb. 7 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Victoria.
Market Steer Grand Champion Sloan Svetlik, 8, watches the judge make his rounds during the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show at the Victoria Community Center.
Abigail Arriaga, 16, celebrates with Andy Guerrero, 12, right, after he was named runner up in the lightweight light cross division at the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show during the market hog show Thursday in the Victoria Community Center.
Howell Middle School's Taasneem Ishra, 13, will compete in the Region 3 Spelling Bee after winning the Victoria County Spelling Bee.
Eric Conger points up at the water damage on his ceiling on Feb. 8 at Victoria Station Apartments. Conger, along with at least 15 other families were displaced after a fire broke out at the apartment complex on Saturday.
The Rev. Kirby Hlavaty clasps his hands together during Ash Wednesday Mass at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory.
Thaddeus Elmo Coffey smiles as he recounts his life on the family property in Mission Valley. The World War II veteran turned 100 years old.
Sammie Sue Hendrix thinks back on some of her favorite memories at Citizens Medical Center. After four decades, Hendrix is retiring as the lab director. “My reflection on 40 years is having the privilege to have a part in quality patient care,” Hendrix said.
Rae’Anna Campos is escorted by Staff Sgts. Guischard, back right, and Sanchez, front right, and Sgts. Zimmerman, back left, and Chavez, front left, during her graduation ceremony at Hope High School on Friday morning in Port Lavaca.
Connie Caesar, 36, stands on the spot where she and other people who were experiencing homelessness pitched their tents for shelter on East Warren Avenue. Caesar said she had to move her tent around multiple times because of complaints. “This was home for some of us,” Caesar said.
Firefighters from the city fire department work to contain a blaze on Feb. 5 at Victoria Station apartments.
Protesters engage passing drivers on Feb. 9 along North Navarro Street to call attention to the closure of oyster reefs for commercial fishing.
Juanita Laguna, the sister of Diego Martinez, cries as the casket of her brother is closed during a funeral Mass Nov. 14 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. “I’m heartbroken. I just want my brother back,” Laguna said. “But I know that sadly everything happens for a reason and he touched a lot of lives.”
Jax the jaguar leans on the enclosure as he is fed by interim director Cari Wittenborn during Spring Break Camp on March 14 at The Texas Zoo.
Gov. Greg Abbott makes his grand entrance to the crowd on Oct. 27 at The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar in Victoria.
Rose Marie Garcia looks up towards the bench before the start of the punishment phase of her trial Nov. 15 at the Victoria County Courthouse. Garcia plead guilty to shooting her husband on June 10, 2019 and then disposing his body in a ravine behind their trailer home.
Deers graze under the sun as it sets behind a cloud of Saharan dust on July 16 in Riverside Park.
Diana Tisdale hugs her husband, Mark “Big Dog” Tisdale, after the Houston Astros won the World Series.
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke takes pictures with supporters following a public town hall on March 11 at University of Houston-Victoria.
A pair of white prickly poppy along U.S. 59 in Victoria County.
Alana Espindola, playing the part of godmother, flicks her wand Cinderella during a dress rehearsal of “G2K Cinderella” on April 26 inside of Faith Family Church.
Lucian Rios, 6, stares down a dinosaur skull at Dinosaur George’s Traveling Museum May 16 at Yoakum High School.
A reception attendee is reflected in the glass frame of a painting during a reception for the “Chromatic Nature” exhibit at the Nave Museum.
Two Victoria firefighters fight a fire in the grass May 12 in Victoria County.
Members of South Texas Strutters’s senior elite team dance in formation on Oct. 3 in Victoria.