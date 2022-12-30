2022 in photos: Looking back at our favorite photos

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 10, adjusts his hat after flying into the Victoria Regional Airport on Feb. 18. DJ, who is battling terminal brain and spinal cancer, went on to take his oath in front of Police Chief Robert Arredondo Jr. at the Victoria County Courthouse to become the newest honorary peace officer for several law enforcement organizations in Victoria and Victoria County.
Krissey Arguellez comforts her grandson Joe Pena as he tears up recounting the events three years ago when he was struck by a stray bullet. Joe was hit by the bullet while celebrating the Fourth of July in the family backyard. He was airlifted to San Antonio where doctors recovered a .45-caliber slug from his right forearm.
Gene Grant, 50, poses for a self-portrait outside his home in Hallettsville. For Grant, art isn’t just a talent or skill, it’s an inherited trait. His father, Ollie Eugene Grant Jr., indulged in drawing and photography, while his aunt, Estella Grant, was a skilled painter.
Instructional assistant Courtney Whitehead, dressed as Garfield, prepares to help students cross the street on Nov. 3 near Edna Elementary School. Since early October, Whitehead has dressed up as different characters as she works the crossing guard post. “Me personally I don’t usually wake up with a smile but seeing them smile, their smiles are contagious,” Whitehead said. “They have something to look forward to.”
Mary Cantu receives the flag from her brother’s casket on Oct. 29 near Bloomington. Her brother, Pfc. Adelaido Solis, died in the Korean War. His remains were identified in August, and after 71 years away from home, they returned to South Texas.
An enormous plume of smoke rises from the horizon east of Victoria on March 3. The smoke came from a controlled burn at a privately owned ranch off of Salem Road in Victoria County, said County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo. About 600 acres in total were to be burned in three fires at the ranch Thursday.
A Victoria Fire Department ambulance is extracted with a winch by Allan’s Wrecker Service on May 6 after being submerged in the pond at North Main Street and Spring Creek Road following a collision on the previous evening.
Abigail Arriaga, 16, celebrates with Andy Guerrero, 12, right, after he was named runner up in the lightweight light cross division at the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show during the market hog show Thursday in the Victoria Community Center.
Eric Conger points up at the water damage on his ceiling on Feb. 8 at Victoria Station Apartments. Conger, along with at least 15 other families were displaced after a fire broke out at the apartment complex on Saturday.
Sammie Sue Hendrix thinks back on some of her favorite memories at Citizens Medical Center. After four decades, Hendrix is retiring as the lab director. “My reflection on 40 years is having the privilege to have a part in quality patient care,” Hendrix said.
Rae’Anna Campos is escorted by Staff Sgts. Guischard, back right, and Sanchez, front right, and Sgts. Zimmerman, back left, and Chavez, front left, during her graduation ceremony at Hope High School on Friday morning in Port Lavaca.
Connie Caesar, 36, stands on the spot where she and other people who were experiencing homelessness pitched their tents for shelter on East Warren Avenue. Caesar said she had to move her tent around multiple times because of complaints. “This was home for some of us,” Caesar said.
Juanita Laguna, the sister of Diego Martinez, cries as the casket of her brother is closed during a funeral Mass Nov. 14 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. “I’m heartbroken. I just want my brother back,” Laguna said. “But I know that sadly everything happens for a reason and he touched a lot of lives.”
Rose Marie Garcia looks up towards the bench before the start of the punishment phase of her trial Nov. 15 at the Victoria County Courthouse. Garcia plead guilty to shooting her husband on June 10, 2019 and then disposing his body in a ravine behind their trailer home.
Photography, in its essence, is all about chasing and capturing light. One of the most beautiful aspects about photography is how it’s like DNA. Everybody sees the world a different way.
Fleeting moments are captured in fractions of a second, forever instilled in a photograph. A photograph is powerful. It evokes emotions. It changes perspectives. It causes change.
The photo staff at the Victoria Advocate have done a great deal of chasing light. In this past year, over 8,000 photos have been filed. But of all of the photos, only a few dozen made the cut.
These photographs show the best and the worst that has happened in the Crossroads. From cheerful celebrations, notable events to painful goodbyes, our staff photographers have shown how they see the community through our lenses. This is 2022 in photos.