Victoria East graduation 2022
Buy Now

Victoria East graduates take to the field as the sun sets during the school’s 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday evening in Victoria Memorial Stadium.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

After four years of a high school career that included a global pandemic, a winter freeze and their own personal challenges, the 340 plus Victoria East High School 2022 graduates moved on to the next tee in their lives Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

For the school’s administration, it was the best day of the year as they watched the students walk the stage.

“It all boils down to this night, to watch these kids be successful, walk across the stage, have a diploma and have something to do the Monday after,” said Principal Justin Gabrysch.

“This is why we do what we do,” he said. “No matter what path they’ve chosen, it’s been a fun ride for four years and they overcome quite a bit.”

Victoria East graduation 2022
Buy Now

Victoria East graduates proceed to Victoria Memorial Stadium for their commencement ceremony on Saturday evening.

Gabrysch has been part of at least eight graduations during his administrative tenure.

However, some of the students had a surprise for Gabrysch, giving him a golf ball as they shook his hand when they received their diplomas as a way to say thanks after being inspired by a TikTok trend, Victoria East graduate Aleah White said.

Victoria East graduation 2022
Buy Now

Anthony Hutson, right, adjusts a cap for graduate Rylee Rendon, left, before Victoria East’s 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday evening at Victoria Memorial Stadium.

Each graduate now will move on to the next tee after all the rough patches, hazards and traps along the way to reach the end of their high school careers.

Recommended For You


Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Health Reporter

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.