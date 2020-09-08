There are 113 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County as of Tuesday, local officials said.
The Victoria County Public Health Department confirmed 26 new cases of the disease on Tuesday as well as one new case on Monday, bringing the total number of diagnoses to 3,908 cases. Of these, 3,721 people have recovered.
There are 74 county residents who have died from complications of COVID-19. No new fatalities were reported in Victoria County on Tuesday.
Throughout the region, there are 67 COVID-19 patients receiving hospital care in Victoria's trauma service area.
Wharton County
Another six Wharton County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a Tuesday news release from the county's emergency management office.
No new recoveries or deaths were reported Tuesday.
Of the county's 1,285 positive cases, 906 patients have recovered. In all, 28 people have died from complications of the virus. Of these, 14 were residents of El Campo, 12 were residents of Wharton, and two were residents of Boling.
Matagorda County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County on Tuesday, local officials said.
These cases bring the total number of diagnoses there to 951. Of these, 764 patients have recovered. Thirty-nine county residents have died from complications of the virus.
No new recoveries or deaths were reported Tuesday.
"The trends continue to be in our favor on this Labor Day with both new and active cases continuing a downward trend," said Aaron Fox, spokesman for the Matagorda County Hospital, in a statement. "We want to encourage everyone to remain committed to the broad range of actions we’ve been taking as a community to successfully fight this virus over the past several weeks. We want Texas open. We want America open. If we continue maintaining social distance, engaging in proper hygiene and wearing face coverings to the extent we are now, our downward trend should continue."
Goliad County
State officials confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Goliad County on Tuesday.
In total, 162 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease, according to state data.
Of those, an estimated 153 have recovered, and three county residents have died.
Calhoun County
No new cases were reported in Calhoun County on Tuesday, meaning it has been five days since a new case was confirmed in the county.
Two cases were removed from the county's total number of cases, which can sometimes happen when case investigators confirm the correct county of residence for a patient. Of the county's 619 total cases, 595 patients have recovered.Five county residents have died from complications of the virus.
No new recoveries or fatalities were reported Tuesday.
Lavaca County
One more county resident has died from complications of COVID-19, and three additional residents have been diagnosed with the disease, according to the county's office of emergency management.
In total, 703 county residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19. The most recent death brings the total number of fatalities in the county to 9. An estimated 680 patients have recovered from the disease.
Jackson County
There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County on Tuesday, although the county's total number of cases did decrease by one, from 506 cases to 507 cases.
DeWitt and Refugio counties did not release COVID-19 updates as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|619
|595
|5
|DeWitt
|845
|717
|35
|Goliad
|162
|153
|3
|Jackson
|506
|489
|7
|Lavaca
|703
|680
|9
|Matagorda
|951
|764
|39
|Refugio
|273
|249
|10
|Victoria
|3,908
|3,721
|74
|Wharton
|1,285
|906
|28
|9-County total
|9,252
|8,274
|210
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
