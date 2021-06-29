Three Victoria girls will travel to Orlando, Fla., Wednesday for the Miss Heart of the USA National Pageant on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Skylar Anderson, 18, Taylor Martinez, 4, and Aurora James May, 1, each will compete in their own divisions for a $5,000 scholarship. They qualified for the national pageant by competing in the Texas Heart of the USA pageant in February. Because of the pandemic, the pageant was not held in person. Rather, they each sent in a photogenic photo and a biography, which were judged.
The girls also completed community service for the pageant. Aurora and her family collected 3,000 canned goods, which they will donate to the food bank in Orlando, while Anderson and Taylor volunteered their time at Warrior’s Weekend, a Crossroads event that benefits veterans.
At the national pageant, all three girls will compete in formal wear, patriotic wear, fun fashion and photogenic competitions.
Anderson also will compete in an interview competition, while Taylor and Aurora will be judged on their personalities when their parents introduce them onstage.
About 45 girls from across the country will compete in all the divisions of the pageant.
“The biggest reason for doing the pageant is that they want to fund their futures,” said Melody Kloss, the coach for all three girls. “It helps with confidence, and two of them are starting early, so it’s going to do a lot for them.”
Anderson, who just graduated from West High School, has been competing in pageants with Kloss as her coach for about four years.
“I personally like the interview (portion of the pageant) because the judges get to know me personally — not what they read or what they see,” Anderson said. “I want them to see that I’m strong, independent and smart.”
She said the pageants have helped build her confidence and allow her to be a role model for members of her community.
“I’ve gained a lot of confidence through all of this, and the college scholarship would help me start my own business because I want to be a cosmetologist,” Anderson said. “If anybody wants to do a pageant, they should go out there, do it and be confident.”
