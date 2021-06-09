Forty contestants will be competing in the Miss Golden Crescent Pageant on Saturday at the Leo J. Welder Center, 214 N. Main St. in Victoria.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and the pageant will start at 5:30 p.m.
Emcees will be Gary Moses and Chelsea Fuchs, according to a news release form the pageant organizers.
Cost of admission is $20 for VIP admission and $10 general admission.
The audience will also have a chance to vote for People’s Choice Contestant. Each vote will cost $1 and the contestant who receives the most votes will be awarded a custom crown and satin sash.
Winners from each division will receive a scholarship and a custom crown, among other prizes.
Little Mister, ages 4-8 years
- Merced Rosales Jr., son of Merced Rosales and Jessica Mata
- Caleb Vincik, son of Caleb and Kimberly Vinick
- Jonah Garcia Jr., son of Jonah and Sally Garcia
- Zayden Garza, son of Gregg Garza and Valerie Delagarza
- Elijah Fraire, son of Amy Fraire
- Dalton Cobey, son of Tiffany Goehring
Little Miss, ages 4-7 years
- Ava Grace Saenz, daughter of Sadie Saenz
- Emmaly Garcia, daughter of Valerie Garcia
- Lacey Vincik, daughter of Caleb and Kimberly Vincik
- Remi Morris, daughter of Casey and Theresa Morris
- Lila Garcia, daughter of Jonah and Sally Garcia
- Jenisis Hawkins, daughter of Dontre and Jasmin Hawkins
- Zoey Hoffman, daughter of Cody Hoffman and Bo Pullin and Daisha Garcia
- Pippa Garza, daughter of Felix Garza Jr. and Jessica Olguin
- Elizabeth Estrada, daughter of Eric and Crissy Estrada
Young Miss, ages 8-11 years
- Patricia Price, daughter of Gilbert and Michelle Price
- Gabriella Garcia, daughter of Robert and Melissa Garcia
- Genesis Coultas, daughter of Tiffany Franklin
- Rilynn Mayer, daughter of Ryan and Deedra Mayer
- Ansley Cutler, daughter of Josh and Tiffany Cutler
- Korgan Ramirez, daughter of Robert and Kim Ramirez
- Izabella Sanchez, daughter of Merced Rosales and Jessica Mata
- Gabriella Anzaldua, daughter of James Anzaldua and Erin Ferguson
- Kaizlyn Gonzales, daughter of Sebastian Ramirez and Tyia Walker
- Mia Vaughn, daughter of James and Cynthia Vaughn
Junior Miss, ages 12-15 years
- Sophia Garza, daughter of James and Veronica Garza
- Abigail Gaona, daughter of Jackie Gaona
- Shae Manning, daughter of Wynne Manning
- Agnes Tofel, daughter of Michael and Connie Tofel
- Adyson Perry, daughter of Dawn Feuge
Miss, ages 16-20 years
- Daesha Barefield, daughter of Ruben and Farrah Gamez
- Erika Rosales, daughter of Norberta Garcia
- Nevaeh Vecera, daughter of Allen and Cindy Vecera
- Alana Mascorro, daughter of Paul and Heather Mascorro
- Ashlyn Gasch, daughter of Tim and Lydia Gasch
- Carlie Parsons, daughter of Mike and Jackie Parsons
- Taylor Bearden, daughter of Lee and Jackie Bearden
- Abby Dreier, daughter of Brent and Shelley Dreier
- Delanie Carnes, daughter of Scott and Laura Carnes
- Lauren Garza-Mischer, daughter of Monica Garza-Mischer
