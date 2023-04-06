The Victoria Bach Festival has announced its 48th annual festival.
The festival includes seven days of performances starting June 3. The festival will offer one to three concerts daily, ending with an orchestral performance June 10, at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, According to a news release from the Bach Festival.
Tickets are now on sale for the 48th annual Victoria Bach Festival led by acclaimed choral and orchestral conductor, pianist, composer and arranger Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez.
Festival organizers are offering special programming, seating, and pricing for the 2023 season.
At 7:30 p.m. June 3, the Grammy-nominated Texas Guitar Quartet will perform in Our Lady of Loreto Chapel at the Presidio La Bahía in Goliad. Formed in 2009, the Texas Guitar Quartet has been hailed as “impeccable in every respect” by Classical Guitar Magazine, according to the news release.
At 3 p.m. June 4, the Texas Guitar Quartet will perform at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero.
On June 6, vocalists, Laura Mercado-Wright, Gitanjali Mathur, Steven Brennfleck and Carlos Monzon will present “Immortal Songs: Lieder by Schubert, Strauss & Mahler” with Hernandez-Valdez at the piano.
BachFest Breakfast concerts are in a new location for this year. They will be at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Activity Hall, 401 S. Liberty St. In addition to music, coffee and pastries will be served. The first one will be June 7.
During the lunch hour on June 7, hear Amy Beach’s Piano Quintet in F sharp minor along with Nonette by Louise Farrenc. The concert will feature violin, viola, cello and various woodwinds.
Also on June 7, the Aeolus Quartet, praised by the Baltimore Sun for combining “smoothly meshed technique with a sense of spontaneity and discovery,” performs. With performances acclaimed for both “high-octane” excitement (Strad) and “dusky lyricism” (New York Times), the Aeolus Quartet has been awarded prizes at nearly every major competition in the United States and performed across the globe with showings "worthy of a major-league quartet" (Dallas Morning News), according to the news release.
Enjoy music and coffee June 8 with the VBF Orchestra Principals ensemble.
Spend your lunch Thursday enjoying the Emerging Artists. These young performers are just beginning their musical careers and have already risen to acclaim. The Emerging Artist series is led by Faith DeBow.
On Thursday evening, enjoy J.S. Bach’s six concertos for the Margrave of Brandenburg. The VBF Baroque Ensemble performs concertos 1, 2, and 4 on baroque instruments, led by Stephen Redfield, according to the news release.
On June 9, wake up with coffee and music performed with drums, marimbas, xylophones and various other percussion instruments.
At noon Friday, take in music by a world-acclaimed organist. Hailed by The New York Times as “splendid,” and “one of New York’s finest organists,” Renée Anne Louprette has established an international career as organ recitalist, accompanist, conductor and teacher. She has performed with the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, Voices of Ascension, Clarion Music Society, American Symphony Orchestra, The Dessoff Choirs, New York Choral Society, Oratorio Society of New York, and Piffaro. In New York City, she has appeared in Carnegie, Zankel, Avery Fisher, Alice Tully and Merkin Halls, and Miller Theatre of Columbia University, according to the news release.
End your work week on Friday, with Grammy-nominated vocal powerhouse Ruthie Foster. Foster brings her combustible blend of soul, blues, rock, folk, and gospel to Riverside Park. The outdoor concert will have free admission, food trucks and beverages. Bring a lawn chair.
On June 10, Victoria Bach Festival percussionists will lead a drum workshop for participants of all ages who want to get in the groove.
That evening, Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez will conduct the VBF Orchestra performing Aaron Copland’s "Fanfare for Common Man," Joan Tower’s "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman," Beethoven’s "Coriolan Overture," John Williams' "Theme from Superman" and Mahler’s magnificent Symphony number 1, “Titan.”
The first Victoria Bach Festival was presented in 1976 under the direction of David Urness. Conductor Emeritus Craig Hella Johnson further developed the festival in the role of artistic director from 1992-2015. Now led by Hernandez-Valdez, the festival unites musicians and audiences from across the country for a week of music and inspiration.
Festival venues include the Victoria Fine Arts Center, First United Methodist Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church and the Victoria Public Library. Season sponsors include the O’Connor & Hewitt Foundation, the City of Victoria, and the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Tickets for Festival concerts are available at the VBF office, 202 N. Main St., 361-570-5788. Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $50, with $10 tickets for students with identification. A Victoria ticket package for four evening concerts is offered at a discounted price of $90, according to the news release.
A full schedule and ticket information are available at www.victoriabachfestival.org.
Victoria is located 30 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico and is a two-hour drive from Corpus Christi, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.