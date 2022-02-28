The judging is complete. The animals that made the Victoria Livestock Show Auction will be pampered one last time Monday as their owners get them ready for the annual auction.
Here are five things you need to know about Monday’s auction:
1. It will return to full capacity this year after a scaled back version last year.
2. This year’s auction is considered a hybrid. The annual live market auction will be at the Victoria Community Center but an online auction through ShowWorks will be available as well.
3. This year, exhibitors are able to designate whether they wanted to sell their animal outright in the market auction or receive a premium which means the buyer does not receive the animal and the exhibitor is able to take their project to a major show.
4. All the money from the auction goes back to community youth. “One-hundred percent of the monies received by the Victoria Livestock Show at the live market auction are paid out directly to the exhibitors — Victoria County kids,” said auction chairman Sara Perry.
5. Buyer registration/sign-in is from 3-4:30 p.m. The sale begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Victoria Community Center. For more information, visit www.victorialivestockshow.com. Buyers will find registration forms on the website www.victorialivestockshow.com and Facebook page.
The committee will disseminate the registration information for the online auction from ShowWorks via those two avenues as well.
Source: Auction chairman Sara Perry.
