- Total voters in Victoria County: 65,665
- Number of people voted Friday: 1,796
- Number of people voted in person total: 24,846
- Number of ballots mailed so far: 5,451
- Number of mailed ballots returned so far: 4,433
- Total number of people voted: 29,279
Early voting:
Early voting has ended.
Election Day:
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. — 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A photo ID will be required to vote.
If you are a registered voter in Victoria County you are eligible to vote in Victoria County. You can go to any of the county’s polling places to cast your ballot.
If you live in another county and are registered to vote, then you are eligible to vote in that county. Please check with the election administrator’s office in your county for polling locations.
