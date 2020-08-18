The 51st annual Miss Victoria Pageant will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Leo J. Welder Center.
Tickets are not available to the public but the event will be streamed online at MissVictoriaPageant.com.
In this year's event, which was originally scheduled for July but postponed because of the pandemic, 20 competitors will have to demonstrate their public speaking and modeling skills.
"This isn't about winning the crown," said Debbie Bennett Green, who has directed the pageant since 1991. "This is about building confidence and becoming a better person."
There are four age groups - Little Miss Victoria, ages 4 to 6; Young Miss Victoria, ages 7 to 10; Junior Miss Victoria, ages 11 to 14; and Miss Victoria, ages 15 to 20.
Contestants will compete in three segments. In the interview portion of the competition, contestants are interviewed by a panel of judges and must submit a report card and bio sheet. During the formal wear portion, contestants will model a dress and deliver a prepared speech about an act of kindness they have completed. In the last portion, each contestant will answer a final question in front of the audience.
The pageant's website describes it as "a local pageant, with a local director, and most importantly with local contestants." All contestants live within a 50-mile radius of Victoria County.
Little Miss Victoria
Raynie Rowlands
- Age: 4
- School (all schools as of fall 2019): Tiny Sprouts Academy
- Goals: Compete in more pageants, become a Disney princess
Raylyn Schoener
- Age: 5
- School: Homeschooled
- Goals: Build a time machine, become a doctor, own a store
Salem White
- Age: 5
- School: Our Lady of Victory
- Goals: Become a ballerina, singer and mermaid
Nyeomi Pesina
- Age: 4
- School: Edna Elementary School
- Goals: Become a doctor
Young Miss Victoria
Shaylee Scheumack
- Age: 10
- School: Victoria Christian School
- Goals: Become a veterinarian
Channing White
- Age: 9
- School: Schorlemmer Elementary School
- Goals: Become a veterinarian
Isabella Cantu
- Age: 10
- School: Our Lady of Victory
- Goals: Get good grades and go to college
Claressa Rosales
- Age: 10
- School: Shields Elementary School
- Goals: Become a veterinarian
Madyn Schroeder
- Age: 8
- School: Our Lady of Victory
- Goals: Become a teacher
Junior Miss Victoria
Madalyn Rowlands
- Age: 12
- School: Industrial Junior High School
- Goals: Open a boutique and own her own real estate company
Kylee Swoboda
- Age: 12
- School: Industrial Junior High School
- Goals: Become a veterinarian and move out to her family's land in the country
Julianne Horner
- Age: 12
- School: Cade Middle School
- Goals: Continue as a cheerleader, serve in pageants and serve the community
Abby Gooden
- Age: 14
- School: Victoria East High School
- Goals: Become the first person in her family to graduate from a university
Miss Victoria
Alexandra Davis
- Age: 20
- School: Wharton County Junior College
- Goals: Become a speech pathologist and audiologist
Mallorie Halepaska
- Age: 15
- School: Industrial High School
- Goals: Get a degree in teaching and start a family
Skylar Anderson
- Age: 17
- School: Victoria West High School
- Goals: Become a cosmetologist
Taylor Bearden
- Age: 16
- School: Victoria East High School
- Goals: Study orthodontics at Texas A&M
Kynleigh Jimenez
- Age: 17
- School: Victoria West High School
- Goals: Major in business and marketing at Texas State University
Melody Kloss
- Age: 18
- School: Victoria College
- Goals: Grow her new business, The Pageant Zone, and get a degree in agribusiness management at Texas State University
Sarah Talley
- Age: 19
- School: Victoria College
- Goals: Become a registered nurse
