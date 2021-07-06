The 54th annual Kresta Family Reunion will be July 25 at the Moravia Parish Hall, southwest of Schulenburg on Farm-to-Market Road 957.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m.
A catered meal consisting of barbecue brisket, sausage, fried chicken, German potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, bread and tea will be served around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the family.
The cost is $12 per person, and children under 12 are free. Those who are planning to attend are asked to RSVP before July 16 by calling or texting Amy Kresta at 325-203-8382, or email her at akresta@yahoo.com.
Donated raffle items should be valued at least $25. Items of lesser value can be donated to silent auctions.
Bring lawn chairs for outside time, if desired.
