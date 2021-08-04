Due to heavy rains and the fear of vehicles getting stuck in the Appelt’s Hill Hall parking lot, the 57th annual Appelt Family Reunion was moved to the American Legion Hall in Hallettsville on June 6.
Around 100 Appelt relatives attended the event and enjoyed a prepared meal along with desserts brought by family members.
Reunion president Kevin Bright thanked family members for their flexibility in moving locations. He added that after canceling last year’s reunion because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was good to be together with everyone this year.
Thanks were given to those who helped make the reunion a success including Tommy Macha and family for preparing and serving the meal; Hilmer and Margaret Appelt for organizing the prizes; Mary Bright for managing the kitchen; Kevin and Mary Bright for the photos; Theresa Voelkel for coordinating the memorials and Gary Rektorik for maintaining the Appelt family tree.
Rektorik asked that family updates be sent to him at grektorik@aol.com. His goal is to have an updated version on CD at the 2022 reunion.
Appelt family members who died since the 2019 reunion were remembered with a moment of silence. They included Milton J. Haas Jr., of Hallettsville; Justin Lee Muesse, of La Grange; Gladys Strauss, of Shiner; Allen Bratton, of Monroe, La.; Lillian Appelt Hrncir, of Moulton; Ricky Joe Appelt, of Victoria; Kenneth Wayne Orsak, of Goliad; Robert Louis Svetlik Jr., of Liberty Hill; and Lorre Rother Knebel, of Houston.
Special recognition was given to health care workers, veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. armed forces.
Jillian Strauss, daughter of Pat and Lori Strauss, was congratulated for receiving her master’s degree in forensic psychology from the University of Houston-Victoria.
The traditional recognition of the youngest member present went to Peyton Atwood, 3, daughter of Bret and Allyce Atwood, granddaughter of Rodney Rother, and great-granddaughter of James and Mae Rother. The oldest member present was James Rother, 95, of Hallettsville.
Jim and Brenna Gregory, of Sugar Land, were recognized as the shortest married couple at six years, while James and Mae Rother, of Hallettsville, were recognized as the longest married couple at 68 years.
The largest family present was a tie between the James and Mae Rother family and the Hilmer and Margaret Appelt family. Both had eight members present.
Dan and Karen Donovan, from Orange Park, Fla., traveled the longest distance.
First time attendees were recognized. They were Mike and Jackie Impson, of Denton; Dan and Karen Donovan, of Orange Park, Fla.; Ralph and Nan Hartman, of Cuero; Bob and Julie McCan, of McFaddin; and Jim Gregory, of Sugar Land.
Officers for the next two years were elected. They are Kevin Bright, president; Ron Appelt, vice-president; Barbara Appelt, secretary; Bettye Appelt, treasurer; and Gary Rektorik and Theresa Voelkel, historians.
Door prizes were won by Paul Campos, Charles “Snow” Matula, Garrie Moore and Sandi Appelt.
The 2022 reunion will be June 5 at Appelt’s Hill Hall in Hallettsville.
