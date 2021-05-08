The Appelt Family will celebrate its 57th reunion on June 6 at Appelt's Hill Hall in Hallettsville.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon.
A meal of stew, sausage, potatoes, green beans, bread and pickles will be provided by the reunion and served by volunteers. Drinks will be provided in individual cans and bottles.
Members are asked to bring an item for the prize drawing, as well as a small dessert, individually bagged or wrapped if possible.
