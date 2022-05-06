The first ever Gardens of Gonzales tour is Saturday and Sunday at six homes around the city.
Tours are open from 2-6 p.m. both afternoons. Visitors can tour either days or both.
All the proceeds go to the redevelopment and ongoing maintenance of the butterfly garden at the corner of St. Paul and St. Louis streets.
Despite weather issues and the lack of rain, the gardens are ready to open right on schedule due to the dedication of a handful of historic homeowners and avid gardeners.
“This hearty handful believe in sharing all the extraordinary things that Gonzales has to offer, including their private garden spaces,” said Barbara Crozier, one of the tour organizers.
The idea for a garden tour sprang from the interest of so any of the visitors from near and far who tour these homes during the Winterfest, she said.
The homes on the tour are:
- Belle Oaks, 222 St. Peter St., was built in 1912. The gardens at Belle Oaks are an example of formal garden rooms with water features. Enjoy the Koi Pond as you wander the luscious lawns.
- Skinner House, 205 St. Andrew St., was built in 1914. A fine example of cottage Victorian with beautiful cottage style gardens. The homeowner is a master gardener and the yards certainly reflect this.
- Old College, the William Atkinson House, 826 St. Louis St., was built in 1851. Gonzales College conferred degrees to women from 1853 to the 1880’s. You can imagine young women playing games of croquet in the long green behind the home.
- Charles T. Rather Home, 828 St. Louis St, was built in 1892. This lovely Victorian home offers gardens suitable for tea under the gazebo, a place to sit and admire the beautiful roses.
- Hugh Lewis Home, 1606 St. Matthew St., was built in 1889. This original farmhouse has gardens to not only enjoy, but to eat out of as well, typical of a country farmhouse.
- Volentine Home, 215 Jahnke St., was built in 1957. This home is a beautiful mid-century modern with Japanese influence. The house offers multiple glass views so the owners may enjoy the Zen gardens.
Tickets are available at the new offices of Gonzales Chamber of Commerce, 304 St. Louis St.; Laurel Ridge, 827 St. Joseph St. and online line at www.gonzaleshistorichomes.org.
