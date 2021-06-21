The 65th annual reunion of the descendants of August Spies will be Aug. 1 at the Moravia Dining Hall across the street from The Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 11134 Farm-to-Market Road 957 in Schulenburg It will start at 10 a.m.
Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish and dessert, with lunch being served at 12:30 p.m. Plates, utensils, cups and tea will be provided.
Attendees are also asked to bring silent auction and door prize items. Kitchen crew will be volunteers this year.
For more information, call Janet Spies at 512-461-3236. Check the August Spies Facebook page for more news, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.