Celebrating significant anniversaries of their final profession of vows this year are, from left, front row, Sister Mary Juroske, 60 years; Sister Claudia Klesel, 75 years; and Sister Rosa Sanchez, 75 years; and, back row, Sister Marian Sturm, 60 years; Sister Digna Vela, 60 years; Sister Laura Toman, 60 years; and Sister Louise Marie Jones, 15 years.