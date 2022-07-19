Bishop Brendan Cahill recently celebrated Mass in honor of the jubilee anniversaries of seven sisters at the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament convent in Victoria.
Sister Rosa Sanchez, celebrating 75 years of service, began her profession on Sept. 2, 1947. She has taught on the elementary and junior high levels. She also served as principal in several of the schools, and served as director of religious education in various parishes. In 2016 she moved to Incarnate Word Convent Health Care where she has entered into her Apostolate of Prayer and Suffering.
Sister Claudia Klesel, celebrating 75 years, began her profession on Sept. 2, 1947. She has taught on the elementary level and served as CCD teacher. Klesel served as a receptionist, secretary and office manager at Blessed Sacrament Academy in San Antonio before moving to Incarnate Word Convent in 2012.
Sister Mary Juroske, celebrating 60 years, began her profession on Aug. 6, 1962. During the last 60 years, not only were Juroske’s culinary abilities and dietary knowledge put to use at Incarnate Word Convent, so were many of her other talents. She was assigned to Nazareth Academy from 1978 to 2007 where she developed a clientele for private art lessons and assisted in the NA pre-school day care with religion classes. From 2008 to 2021, she volunteered as a teacher/teacher aide in grades prekindergarten through kindergarten teaching religion. Her last private art lessons were taught in 2021.
Sister Laura Toman, celebrating 60 years, began her profession on Aug. 6, 1962. During her 60 years as a professed member of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, Toman taught at St. Michael School in Cuero, then moved into administration at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Selma, Sacred Heart in Floresville, St. Michael in Cuero, St. Patrick in Dallas, St. Michael in Weimar and Our Lady of Victory in Victoria. During her 23-years as principal of St. Michael in Weimar, the school received numerous academic awards, culminating in its designation as a nationally recognized “Blue Ribbon School, 2006” by the U.S. Department of Education.
In 2019, Toman retired from her work in education and began her ministry at Promise Pointe in Raisin where formerly homeless people live in community in their own tiny houses.
Sister Marian Sturm, celebrating 60 years, began her profession on Aug. 6, 1962. She taught all age levels beginning at St. Leo School, San Antonio; St. Michael School, Weimar; Nazareth Academy, Victoria; and St. Michael School, Cuero. She continued teaching at St. Paul High School, Shiner; St. Joseph High School, Victoria; and Sacred Heart High School, Hallettsville. During this time, she also taught catechetical workshops through the Archdiocese of San Antonio to catechists.
During the creation of the Diocese of Victoria, Sturm served as the director of the Reflection Process for the diocese that helped parish members to identify themselves as a part of the Diocese of Victoria and as Church.
Presently, Sturm ministers at Incarnate Word Convent’s Amor Meus Spirituality Center as a social justice promoter for Region XII of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR), a group of religious sisters from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Arkansas and as the sacristan at Incarnate Word Chapel.
Sister Digna Vela, celebrating 60 years, began her profession on Aug. 6, 1962. She has taught in several elementary and junior high schools. She also ministered in high schools. Vela began ministry for the Diocese of Victoria as director of the Office of Catechetical Ministry, serving in that capacity for 22 years. She ministers by teaching courses for the Diocese of Victoria, speaking at conferences, conducting retreats and workshops and giving spiritual direction.
Sister Louise Marie Jones, celebrating 15 years, began her profession on Sept. 30, 2007. She served as the secretary at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Victoria and she was missioned to Sacred Heart in Hallettsville and St. Michael’s in Weimer where she served as a teacher’s aide. Jones attended the Texas Vocational School in Victoria and received a certificate of accounting and a certification from the School of Christian Healing in Jacksonville, Fla. She has also served as a vocation directress. Presently she works in the business office at Incarnate Word Convent and leads the Incarnate Word Prayer Group.
