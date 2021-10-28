After 70 years, the Bon Aire Garden Club has disbanded due to an aging and dwindling membership, according to a news release.
After not meeting for the past year due to the pandemic, it was voted on to discontinue the activity of the club.
When the club was organized in 1951, it was comprised of ladies that lived in the Bon Aire subdivision, hence the name Bon Aire Garden Club. Various members moved to other areas in Victoria, so membership was expanded to include the larger area. In the club constitution, the maximum number of members was set at 35, and there was always a waiting list at that time. The club met in members’ homes, and usually, the meetings included a gardening program and refreshments. At the end of the club year, there was a special coffee or luncheon and installation of new officers.
An example of a fun year was in 2018-2019 when Jo Cornstubble was president. Each meeting had a theme such as wear your garden shoes or wear your garden hat, and special gardening memories. There was still one active charter member, Gene Montgomery, remaining in the club.
On Tuesday, officers of the club, Marion Cole, Margaret Clegg and Liz Andres met with the Victoria County Master Gardener Association at their meeting to present a check for $743.37. This was the remaining balance in the bank upon the decision to disband. This final event to donate to the Master Gardeners was voted on by the remaining membership.
The history and documentation of Bon Aire Garden Club through the years is stored at the UHV Library.
