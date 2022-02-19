The Victoria Livestock Show Auction will return to full capacity this year after having to scale down the show and limit the number of spectators significantly both at the various show components as well as the auction in 2021.
The live market auction provides a grand finale to each year’s Victoria Livestock Show with an average of 250 to 285 sale slots depending on the number of exhibitors.
Auction chairman Sara Perry said the auction is a community effort to assist and support Victoria County youth as they learn and grow in the agricultural trades and to help pay for their future projects, college or trade school, or entrepreneurial ventures.
“Ultimately it is a culmination of hundreds of kids' and families' projects, many of who work year round leading up to the show,” said Perry.
This year exhibitors were able to designate whether they wanted to sell their animal outright in the market auction or receive a premium which means the buyer does not receive the animal and the exhibitor is able to take their project to a major show.
This year's auction is considered a hybrid. There will be the annual live market auction at the Victoria Community Center but an online auction through ShowWorks will be available as well, Perry said.
The auction is a great way to not only support Victoria area youth but also for local business networking, she said.
“The livestock auction enables individuals and businesses to show their support of the 4-H and FFA exhibitors while promoting themselves and/or their businesses,” she said. “Hundreds of great supporters attend year after year to network and socialize while increasing bids and awarding their monies to these hard working youth.”
Perry went on to say all the money from the auction goes back to community youth.
“One-hundred percent of the monies received by the Victoria Livestock Show at the live market auction are paid out directly to the exhibitors - Victoria County kids,” said Perry. “Exhibitors who sell their pens of Commercial Heifers at that separate auction do pay a small commission which directly correlates to the business aspect of buying and selling replacement heifers for private herds.”
