Flowers, theater masks, a Texas flag and other colorful art will be popping up overnight and underfoot in Victoria’s downtown starting this weekend.
The Victoria Main Street Program partnered with the Victoria Fine Arts Association and local artist Josh Vega of Free Art Victoria for the crosswalk art program.
Nine crosswalks will be painted from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Aug. 20-28, with one or two streets to be blocked each night:
- Goodwin Avenue at Main Street, east side.
- Forrest Street at Bridge Street, west side.
- Forrest Street at Main Street, east side.
- Constitution Street at Bridge Street, both sides.
- Constitution Street at Main Street, both sides.
- Santa Rosa Street at Main Street, both sides.
Decorative crosswalks were identified in the City’s downtown master plan as one of 10 low-cost easy wins that could help to spur downtown development.
The project is expected to reflect well on downtown as the Victoria Main Street Program pursues a cultural district designation through the Texas Commission on the Arts. This designation would give the Victoria Main Street Program access to more grant opportunities.
The materials are funded by private donations from the Victoria Rotary Club, Capital Title of Texas, Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile, Novel Women Book Club, Msignd, the Victoria Fine Arts Association, the Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria and the Keating family.
Vega will paint the crosswalks at no cost to the city.
To learn more about Victoria Main Street Program events and initiatives, visit victoriatx.gov/mainstreet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.