Work is underway on a state project to add a median along a nine-mile section of U.S. 59 in Victoria County and widen part of that section.
The project is expected to cost nearly $6.9 million, according to a news release provided by a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation. Construction started last week and is estimated to be completed by March 2022.
A median barrier will be added between the northbound and southbound lanes from 0.45 miles south of SH185 to 0.391 miles north of Farm-to-Market Road 1686.
North of Farm-to-Market Road 1686, the pavement will be widened to provide two continuous northbound lanes and eliminate the lane drop that is present in that section of roadway.
People driving on this section of U.S. 59 should expect delays and use caution, according to the news release. Workers and heavy vehicles could be close to the roadway.
Traffic fines double in work zones.
