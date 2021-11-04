The James W. Fannin Chapter of the DRT was called to order in the Bronte Room of the Victoria Public Library on Oct. 13 by President Joan Mathieu.
After Chaplain Ann Heinrich gave the invocation, Vice President Raeniece Kucera and Secretary Kathleen Reimann led the pledges to the American flag and Texas flag, respectively. The opening ritual concluded with The American Creed being led by Dora Ann Ortego.
The routine order of business — reading the minutes, presenting the treasurer’s report and presenting “Texas Tidbits” — was suspended to allow adequate time for the presentation by Julia Lopez. The program titled “The Canary Islands and Me” traced her ancestry to the original 16 families who traveled from the Canary Islands to San Antonio in 1731.
Lopez is a ninth-generation Texan, Victoria native and Victoria High School graduate. She now lives in Austin where she is semi-retired from Applied Research Laboratories at the University of Texas. As well, she works passionately with numerous lineage societies. Her memberships include the Canary Islands Descendants Association, DAR, DRT, Texas First Families and Tejano Genealogical Society of Austin.
Lopez has been a dedicated genealogy volunteer with service to the DRT Board of Management, the Republic Texas Museum, the Republic of Texas History Center and the Canary Islands Descendants Association. Through her DAR chapter, she works with veteran projects, one of which is recording veteran experiences for the United States Library of Congress.
For her exceptional community service, in 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott honored her with the Yellow Rose of Texas Award.
Business then resumed. Two new members were approved. Current members were thanked for their donations to JP’s Market and the Power Home. Updates to the Power Home were reported. Announcements included participating in the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11, hosting the Christmas Silver Tea on Dec. 11, and requesting cares and concerns about members. The meeting concluded after the hostesses were thanked and the benediction was given.
