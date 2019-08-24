Aug. 25 is a day of mixed emotions for 8-year-old Landon Mayer and his family.
Natalan Mayer gave her grandson, Landon, a birthday celebration that was two years overdue.
Landon turned 6 years old when Hurricane Harvey hit. “We were planning on doing something, and then we didn’t think the hurricane would be that bad,” Mayer said.
After losing everything to the hurricane, Landon was not able to have a birthday party in 2017 or 2018.
At the time of the hurricane, Landon was living in a trailer with his younger brother, mother and mother’s friend in Victoria. Nearby, Mayer was living in an apartment with her daughter.
Both households lost everything.
Mayer used to clean houses, and a former client was selling their house at the time of the hurricane. The Mayer family was able to gather at the vacant house, and they stayed for about 50 days.
It has been hard for the Mayer family to regroup after Hurricane Harvey. Landon has switched schools seven times. The family also lost Landon’s father, Jessie Armstrong, on Easter weekend.
With the help of his family, Landon was able to celebrate his eighth birthday at Chuck E. Cheese. Landon’s last birthday party was in 2016. More than 20 adults and kids attended the celebration for Landon.
Landon’s friends and family sang and cheered for his birthday celebration. The party consisted of playing games, winning prizes, eating pizza and opening gifts.
Mayer gave the kids Pokemon-themed gift bags that matched the Pokemon-themed birthday cake.
Landon constantly returned to play his favorite game: basketball.
“I just really like this one,” Landon said.
Despite the challenges Landon has faced over the last two years, he was able to have a fun day of smiles and games.
