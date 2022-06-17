Recently at Wacky Wednesday Art at VFW Post 4146 kids experimented with painting with unusual things to create their galaxy.
They then crafted a spaceship and a kaleidoscope for the theme of Aliens and Spaceships.
They participated in a "Rescue the Alien From the Black Hole" relay race.
A guest visitor was Ronnica Varvaez, the art teacher at O'Connor Elementary.
Wacky Wednesday is a free program for area kids ages 6-11. It is held from 2-4:30 p.m. every Wednesday in June and July. There will not be a class on July 6.
A few spots are still available. Contact Shirley at 361-220-7622 for details and to sign up your child for these fun afternoons.
