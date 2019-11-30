Many hopes have been fulfilled or dashed on a high school volleyball court.
The 2019 volleyball season has drawn to a close, and this year included plenty of heart-stopping matchups, from West locking down a perfect district record against its crosstown rival to a championship repeat bid by St. Joseph that was cut short too soon.
And, of course, there was the euphoria of Industrial High School’s first state volleyball title, earned in a sweep of Van Alstyne in Garland.
Our dedicated reporters and photographers have been with these players on the court all season, bringing the excitement to our readers through detailed stories and striking photos of every key moment.
Our photographers have gathered some of their favorite photos from the 2019 volleyball season. These photos should serve as a reminder of the dedication of our area student-athletes and the fans who support them.
We’d like to congratulate these girls on another successful season. Win or lose, the lessons of hard work, integrity and sportsmanship that are learned on the court are valuable assets that these girls will hopefully carry with them for the rest of their lives.
