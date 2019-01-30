Joe Morris Sr. walked into DeTar Hospital Navarro feeling like he was Marshal Matt Dillon, the fictional lawman in television’s “Gunsmoke.”
But after a quintuple heart bypass surgery, he remembers feeling more like famously dopey Barney Fife in “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Leaving the hospital in a wheelchair, he just thanked God that he made it through because he didn’t have any noticeable symptoms.
“It was a very humbling experience to say the least,” he said.
That surgery was almost 13 years ago and gave Morris was given a chance to spend precious time with loved ones. Last weekend, he celebrated his 60th anniversary with his wife, Joyce Morris, at the Victoria Country Club.
He also has three children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Morris, 81, just announced his retirement from the Gulf Coast Paper Company in Victoria and works out every day at DeTar Health and Fitness Center.
Although Morris felt strong and walked every day before his surgery, he had high blood pressure – like half of all adults in the United States.
High blood pressure increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Each day, about 2,300 Americans die from heart disease, making it the No. 1 killer in the United States, according to the American Heart Association.
This association is hosting the 2019 Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday at the Victoria College and University of Houston- Victoria campuses. The event is among 300 heart walks across the nation.
Gary Malaer, chairman for the event and CEO of DeTar Healthcare System, said in a news release the 5K walk is open to everybody in the community.
Donations raised at the event helps Victoria win the battle against heart disease and stroke through fundraising and increasing activity, he said. Another positive result of the walk, Malaer said, is building camaraderie among participants and further uniting a network of businesses focused on creating a healthier community.
The American Heart Association is still seeking volunteers for the event. Registration opens at 7 a.m., and the walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. February is known as American Heart Month, and Crossroads residents can take part in several events to learn more about how they can avoid heart problems and promote heart health.
Morris found out about his serious health condition when his primary care doctor recommended he have a coronary calcium scan. When the results came in, he followed up with a cardiologist visit. Dr. Ajay Gaalla, who has been practicing interventional cardiology in Victoria for nearly 20 years, then conducted a stress test on Morris. It turned out, he needed surgery right away.
“I had what they call a Widow Maker,” Morris said.
This means the main artery down the front of his heart was critically blocked, which can often lead to a lethal heart attack.
His surgeon successfully repaired blockages to all five major vessels to the heart March 9, 2006. Morris went into cardiac rehabiltation for several weeks.
What struck him as odd was before the surgery he never felt weak. He walked around the high school track every single day. Health experts say the best way to avoid heart disease is to know your blood pressure, talk to your health care provider about whether you should be tested for diabetes or check cholesterol and triglycerides levels, quit smoking, make healthy food choices, limit alcohol to one drink a day and lower your stress level.
“You need to stay active. Don’t become a couch potato,” Morris said.
Even though he was always on the go, Morris said he’s glad he listened to his doctor’s advice to get checked.
“I can’t complain. The good Lord has been good to me.”
