We always love to see the outpouring of submissions for our annual reader wildflower photo contest. For this year’s contest, readers sent in beautiful landscapes with fields full of Texans’ favorite wildflowers, showed us photos of bluebonnets growing bountifully in their front yards, illustrated close-up views of buttercups and poppies, some with the occasional pollinator, portraits of pets or people sitting among the wildflowers and more.
Jennifer Hudgeons takes home the top prize with the senior portrait of Kastin Heinold sitting in a sea of wildflowers. She wins a $25 gift card from Charlene’s Gifts.
Theresa Youngblood wins second place with the photo of a thick field of Indian paintbrushes and bluebonnets in front of a foggy backdrop.
Kelvin Billington finishes in third with the close-up photo of buttercups in the park.
Our current contest features the unique ways you are celebrating milestones while physical distancing during the pandemic.
Submit photos of your alternate plans marking milestone celebrations to VictoriaAdocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. May 8.
The winner will receive a gift package valued at $60 from Days Gone Bye! in downtown Victoria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.