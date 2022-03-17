Her hands shook slightly and her brown eyes seemed distant as Neeka Jones Rhodes, 90, took a mental walk in the past to talk about her father.
Her skin was a beautiful translucent color and her hair a cloud of white gloss. She had a quiet strength about her that was unmistakable, despite the hospital bed and the machines that surrounded her.
Fifty years ago, those very same hands, wrote a poignant story of her father, William "Willie" Crane Jones and his brother Lee Jones as they navigated the hard plains of Texas in Cherokee County with little to their name but their family, land, and their willingness to work it.
The short novella, only 45 pages, gives warnings of the peril that was alive and well in that day and age and the guts it took to survive. Miraculously, Rhodes' father lived to tell his tale of strength and determination and what it meant to have a sibling, like his brother, at his side.
And it taught his daughter, lessons of life she would otherwise never have known, she said.
You see, her father fell ill with infantile paralysis, which is now known as polio, in 1894, at the age of 8. With the help of his brother, Jones did not let this slow him down. The story, recounted by Rhodes, tells how he turned what could have been a disadvantage, with polio leaving him damaged for life, into one that gave him a strength, not just outwardly, but inwardly, as he never gave up on living life on life’s terms.
Rhodes had a love for telling her two children, their children, and their friends tall, but mostly, true stories of her family, her past, and of her sometimes wild imagination. Storytelling was one of her favorite pastimes.
But there was one that always stood out to Rhodes’ niece, Peggy Jones. It was the story of Rhodes' father Willie Jones.
With Rhodes’ current state of health, Jones wanted to get the story published and make sure her aunt had the book in her hands before she died, and she used all of her contacts to make it happen.
“I showed the story to a contact I had made in the world of publishing,” said Jones. “They loved it and even asked if there were more so they could make a series out of it.”
“I just stressed how important it was to get it published quickly so Neeka could hold it in her hands. That was my primary goal.”
The tears in her aunt’s eyes was all the gratitude Jones needed to make her efforts worthwhile as Rhodes, her father, and her uncle leave a legacy for all to read.
Polio was initially ‘found’ in 1789, but the first outbreak in the United States occurred over a century later in 1894, ironically, the very same year Willie Jones was struck with polio, according to UTA Libraries website.
Even now, polio has no known cure though vaccines have eradicated it in the western hemisphere. Even COVID-19 has shown its effects on the world's efforts to eradicate polio.
According to a recent report in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 37 countries reported 44 outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus from January 2020 through June 2021.
According to an article in Healio, the outbreaks resulted in 1,335 paralyzed children. COVID-19 pandemic ‘could be quite damaging’ to efforts to end polio and other diseases, according to the article.
As the nation deals with a similar wide-scale outbreak with COVID-19, it may be helpful to remember a past where perseverance overcame the seemingly insurmountable disease of polio.
Not only did Willie Jones survive, he flourished with his eight siblings - four sisters and four brothers. He eventually went to Rusk College to be an accountant and his brother Lee went on to be a teacher. They lived a block from each other and remained close until Lee died of a stroke.
Willie Jones and his wife, Nora Roberts, had four children, Mary Sue, Gilbert Arnold, who died at the age of 4r from scarlet fever, and Neeka.
You could still tell, at the age of 90, that Rhodes had lived her life the way she always wanted, without fear and with courage, like her father.
Family members, daughter Danna Baker, 68, a registered nurse, and her niece, Rhodes was always writing stories, both as a child and as an adult. She could be constantly seen with a pencil in her hand and a notepad in her lap, jotting down stories to be told later, or sometimes, not at all.
"Neeka was my inspiration to go into journalism. I even later co-wrote a small series of true crime stories, 'The Evil I Have Seen',” Jones said. "I didn’t have Neeka’s way with the written word, but my penchant for storytelling and making a career in journalism as a newscaster at KTXS-TV, definitely came from my aunt."
Jones, 79, who is retired from newscasting, always looked forward to visits with her aunt so she could hear or read from her aunt's notepads.
And, although Rhodes moved to Victoria when she was 4, she visited Cherokee County often. She met Marie Whitehead, the owner of the local newspaper, the Cherokeean Herald, and wrote several interesting, historical articles and columns from 1993-2006, about area activities and what it was like growing up in the country.
Though Rhodes was born in Cherokee County, but lived most of her life in Victoria, her heart will always be home, deep in the woods of Cherokee County.
